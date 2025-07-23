I Refuse to Help My Sick Mom—Even If She Calls Me Heartless

Part of me was furious. How could she expect support from me when she offered none when I needed it most?

But another part of me still sees her as my mother. She’s sick. She’s hurting. And even now, I don’t want anyone to suffer alone.

Still, I can’t forget the way she dismissed me, the way she completely abandoned me. I remember it so clearly. We’re always told to look after our parents, but what happens when they let us down first? I’m not trying to be spiteful. I’m trying to heal and I don’t know if can trust her again.

So I’m asking: am I making the right call? Is this the time to forgive, or is it better to walk away for good? I’d really appreciate hearing your thoughts.