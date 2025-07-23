I Refuse to Help My Sick Mom—Even If She Calls Me Heartless
Not long ago, I was the one struggling, reaching out for support from my mom. Now it’s her on the other end of the line: ill, devastated, and alone, but I refuse to lend her a hand. Not out of spite, but because I think it’s the right decision.
Hello to the readers and team at Bright Side,
I’d like to share something personal that’s been weighing on me. A while back, life hit me hard. I was completely overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, financially drowning, and unsure of how to move forward. Out of desperation, I called my mother, hoping she might offer some kind of support. I pleaded for help.
But instead of comfort, I got rejection. She told me her husband needed the money more. She didn’t even pause to consider my situation. In that moment, her message was loud and clear: he came first. I was left alone to face my mess.
Then, something unexpected happened.
Months went by without a word. Then one day, out of the blue, she called. Her voice was shaky, full of tears. She said she was sick and had no one. But what really made my stomach turn was hearing her husband in the background.
He said loud and clear, “Yeah, go run to your broke daughter. I want you gone.”
Turns out, he had discovered she was having an affair and kicked her out. The very man she put before me had tossed her aside. Now she had nowhere to go and no one to turn to. She asked for help. A place to stay. A second chance. I was stunned and simply hung up. When I didn’t pick up or respond, she texted me calling me “heartless”.
I don’t know what to do.
Part of me was furious. How could she expect support from me when she offered none when I needed it most?
But another part of me still sees her as my mother. She’s sick. She’s hurting. And even now, I don’t want anyone to suffer alone.
Still, I can’t forget the way she dismissed me, the way she completely abandoned me. I remember it so clearly. We’re always told to look after our parents, but what happens when they let us down first? I’m not trying to be spiteful. I’m trying to heal and I don’t know if can trust her again.
So I’m asking: am I making the right call? Is this the time to forgive, or is it better to walk away for good? I’d really appreciate hearing your thoughts.
