Lindsay Lohan Dubbed the “Most Beautiful” as She Stuns on the Red Carpet
Lindsay Lohan is back in the spotlight, and fans can’t get enough. The 39-year-old actress turned heads at the Freakier Friday premiere in Mexico City, where she appeared in a breathtaking magenta gown, looking more youthful than ever.
Lindsay’s strapless dress, designed by Balmain for its resort 2026 collection, featured a golden chain around the neck and elegant draping that showed off her sun-kissed glow. The bold color and warm gold details gave the look a fresh, vibrant feel, reflecting the popular Barbiecore fashion trend, which mixes bold pink shades with glamorous styling.
Just days before, Lindsay wowed audiences at the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday as well. This time, she wore a custom pink gown from Miu Miu. The dress included a sweetheart neckline, crystal decorations, a flowing skirt, and even a glittering microphone, blending early 2000s style with timeless Old Hollywood elegance.
She was glowing with joy as she posed with her Parent Trap co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix. In a special surprise, Hendrix also has a cameo in Freakier Friday, making this a nostalgic moment for longtime fans.
