Lindsay Lohan Dubbed the “Most Beautiful” as She Stuns on the Red Carpet

Just days before, Lindsay wowed audiences at the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday as well. This time, she wore a custom pink gown from Miu Miu. The dress included a sweetheart neckline, crystal decorations, a flowing skirt, and even a glittering microphone, blending early 2000s style with timeless Old Hollywood elegance.

She was glowing with joy as she posed with her Parent Trap co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix. In a special surprise, Hendrix also has a cameo in Freakier Friday, making this a nostalgic moment for longtime fans.