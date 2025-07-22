8 Must-Try Manicure Trends Dominating Salons This Summer 2025
Believe it or not, but after your face, your hands are the first thing people notice. And in 2025, nails are becoming the center of attention. Whether you’re in a meeting, grabbing coffee, or scrolling through social media, a great manicure is now a major part of personal style, not just for beauty lovers but for anyone who wants to look polished and current.
For bold looks: chrome and metallic manicures
Want your nails to shine, literally? Metallic nails are making a major comeback this summer. Whether it’s silver chrome, rose gold, or shimmering bronze, this trend adds a futuristic edge to any look. The secret to getting that mirror-like finish is simple: apply a chrome powder over your favorite polish. You’ll get that high-gloss, metallic shine with minimal effort and maximum style impact.
Minimalist nail trend: glossy glass nails
Simple nails with a pastel color are nice, but maybe too basic now. Glass nails are the next big thing in the “clean girl” aesthetic. This look uses clear or neutral polish to give nails a soft, natural shine, almost like glass skin, but for your fingertips.
It’s the perfect style for anyone who loves a polished look with low effort. You can keep it simple or use it as a base for nail art, shimmer, or colored tips.
Cute nail art hype: adding nail charms
Looking to add personality to your nails? Nail charms like tiny stars, butterflies, and hearts are a playful way to customize your manicure. To make the look last, apply the charm with hard gel and cure it under a UV lamp. The result: long-lasting, super cute nails that stand out.
However, be sure not to go overboard with the charms as they might turn out tacky.
Mismatched nail art
If you love bold, artsy nails, this trend is for you. Mismatched nail art features a different design on each finger, think neon smiley faces, abstract swirls, or holographic finishes. It’s colorful, chaotic, and completely original. This trend proves that your manicure doesn’t have to match to look amazing.
Best nail shape for everyday wear: oval nails
When it comes to nail shapes, oval nails are leading the way in 2025. They’re classic, easy to maintain, and flattering on every hand shape. Oval nails also help prevent breakage, making them perfect for anyone who wants a stylish but practical manicure that lasts.
Summer nail color trend: butter yellow nails
Pastels are always popular, but butter yellow is this year’s top pick. This warm, creamy color is a fresh alternative to white or beige and brings a soft glow to your nails. Ask your nail tech for two to three coats to get that smooth, buttery finish. It looks great with floral outfits and adds a sunny vibe to your everyday style.
Newest natural nail trend: sheer soap nails
The “soap nails” trend is all about clean, sheer, and healthy-looking nails. With a soft pink or milky nude finish, this style gives your hands a fresh, just-washed appearance. It’s simple, elegant, and ideal for anyone who prefers a timeless, natural manicure. Think of it as effortless beauty with a touch of luxury.
Trending nail color 2025: baby blue manicure
Baby blue is the must-have shade for spring and summer. Inspired by the sky and soft denim, this pastel hue is popping up on runways, Instagram feeds, and salon menus.
According to nail expert De Los Santos, baby blue nails give off a relaxed, effortless vibe. This color works with almost any outfit, feels fresh without being flashy, and is perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
