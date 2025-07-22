8 Must-Try Manicure Trends Dominating Salons This Summer 2025

Simple nails with a pastel color are nice, but maybe too basic now. Glass nails are the next big thing in the “clean girl” aesthetic. This look uses clear or neutral polish to give nails a soft, natural shine, almost like glass skin, but for your fingertips.

It’s the perfect style for anyone who loves a polished look with low effort. You can keep it simple or use it as a base for nail art, shimmer, or colored tips.