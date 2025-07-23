7 Pedicure Ideas to Keep Your Feet Glowing All Summer
Summer calls for open-toe confidence, and this season, it’s all about minimalism. Whether you’re heading to the salon or giving yourself a DIY pedi at home, these are 2025’s top pedicure trends to help you nail that polished finish.
7. Glazed or pearl finishes
It adds just the right amount of glow, making it a minimalist statement for summer. You can choose pearl for a soft, spa-fresh look, rose gold for a sun-kissed shimmer, or icy lavender for a cool, trendy vibe. The result is effortlessly chic.
DIY tips:
- To recreate this look, use a pearl-effect or chrome top coat over a sheer base.
- While this effect can be eye-catching, avoid combining it with glitter or chunky embellishments, which can tip the look from radiant to excessive.
- You need to stick to clean, reflective finishes and soft tones for a refined outcome
6. Bright white minimalism
This creamy white look is the definition of “clean girl aesthetic.” Bright white toes look clean, crisp, and elegant, especially on tanned skin. It’s minimal, flattering, and pairs with almost everything.
DIY tips:
- Start with a ridge-filling base.
- Apply 2 thin coats of milky white polish. Use a semi-sheer formula for a softer, natural finish (like a sheer ivory).
- Top with a glossy clear coat for that glassy finish.
5. Earthy neutrals
Earthy neutrals like mocha, beige, and coffee cream work beautifully on deeper skin tones and those who prefer a warm, cozy vibe even in warmer months.
DIY tips:
- Apply two coats for richness and finish with a high-gloss top coat.
- These tones are less forgiving of chips, so proper base prep and sealing are key.
- Skip overly cool-toned browns, which can clash with warm undertones and appear flat in natural light.
4. Colorful French tips
Colorful French tips in soft coral, mint, or even lavender provide a subtle pop of color while maintaining a polished aesthetic.
This trend works best on short to medium-length toenails with neatly squared or oval shapes.
DIY tips:
- When doing this at home, use nail striping tape or a silicone nail guide for precision.
- Be cautious not to go overboard with thick or neon tips—these can feel dated and disrupt the sleek, modern effect.
3. Jelly bean toes
Peach, strawberry, grape—whatever your flavor, jelly polishes add a neat glow without feeling heavy.
Translucent and juicy, these sheer hues give a “your nails but better” glow that flatters all skin tones. Perfect for a low-effort, high-impact summer pedicure.
DIY tips:
- Choose a semi-translucent jelly polish in your favorite hue.
- Layer for intensity or keep it soft with one coat.
2. Juicy pastels
DIY tips:
- Go for opaque, creamy formulas to keep the look refined.
- Two coats of pastel polish in your chosen color, topped with high-gloss shine, give you that clean, juicy finish without the visual noise.
1. Little accents
Think barely-there nails with the tiniest pop. It could be miniature strawberries, cherries, or blueberries, placed delicately on a neutral base. If berries aren’t your thing, try tiny hearts, stars, or even gold foil for a similarly subtle statement.
DIY tips:
- Start with a sheer nude, a neutral pastel, or any color you love as your base.
- Then, using a fine nail brush or dotting tool, add one or two tiny designs per toe—like berries, stars, or hearts. Keep them minimal. A little extra touch, like a leaf on a berry, pulls the whole look together.
And now you’ve got fresh pedicure looks to try—so slip on your sandals and let those toes shine all season long!