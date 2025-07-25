16 Must-Try Nail Design Combos That Everyone’s Obsessed With in 2025
If you love bold brights, dreamy pastels, or a splash of playful nail art, you’re in for a treat! These 16 mani-pedi combos are your ultimate cheat sheet for nailing 2025’s hottest trends. Whether you’re heading to a beach getaway or brunching with friends, we’ve got the perfect pairings to keep your fingers and toes looking fabulous. Think sunshine-inspired shades, tropical hues, and color duos that scream summer fun. So get ready to match like a pro—and turn heads wherever you go!
Upgraded french
There’s a reason the French design has stood the test of time—it’s effortlessly chic, clean, and always in style. But in today’s fast-changing world of nail trends, even this classic is getting a trendy makeover. Since 2024, the French mani has seen a major glow-up with bold colors, fun tips, and modern twists that keep its signature elegance intact. It’s the perfect mix of vintage glam and fresh flair.
And these summer mani-pedi combos? Total game-changers!
You can definitely add some neon outlines—just like that nice ginger French mani-pedi combo. Neon shades are super trendy right now and give the whole look a fun, modern twist!
Prefer to keep it classic? The traditional French design still delivers effortless elegance.
Colorblocking design
If you love the idea of colorblocking but feel a little hesitant to dive in with your wardrobe, why not try it on your nails instead? It’s a fun, low-pressure way to play with contrasting shades—no outfit change required.
Neon
Beach vibes
Coastal touches and beachy vibes add a light, breezy feel to your summer nails—and this trend is all kinds of dreamy. Picture delicate 3D elements like seashells, starfish, and ocean-inspired designs that instantly give off seaside charm. It’s fun, eye-catching, and impossible to resist.
Simple ombre
Color blending techniques like marbling, gradients, and aura nails are go-to favorites for summer—but this season, ombré is taking center stage. With gently fading pastel shades, it creates a soft, sun-kissed look that’s light, breezy, and effortlessly stylish. Imagine dreamy blends of sunset hues that bring summer to your fingertips—it’s the perfect glow-up for your nails.
