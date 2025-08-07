This Mom Is Going Viral for Sharing the Brutal Reality of Being a Working Mom

It’s a common experience, with many mothers returning to work within just a few months after giving birth. The number of working mothers has been steadily increasing, and in many two-parent households, both partners work full-time. This trend highlights the financial necessity for many women to continue working, even if they’re not ready to leave their babies. For those who are financially able to take more time off, it’s a luxury that many others can’t afford.

When the video went viral, many viewers were quick to share their support and empathy. Comments poured in about the need for better support systems for mothers in the workforce.

One person wrote, “We were NOT supposed to live like this,” while another emphasized that it’s crucial for women to have a year-long maternity leave, “One year of paid maternity leave NEEDS to be the standard. I’m glad women are getting louder about this, it’s a huge issue.” Others highlighted the possibility of more flexible work-from-home options to better accommodate working parents.