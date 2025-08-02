I Refuse to Let My DIL Name Her Baby—She’s Being Unreasonable

She looked super hurt. I get that she probably meant it as a tribute, but to me, it felt totally inappropriate. This baby is my son’s child. Not her late husband’s. Naming the baby after another man, her “first love,” felt like dragging an old relationship into a brand-new family.

But it got worse. She paused, then said, “What if we name him Jamie instead? It’s more casual, but still feels meaningful to me.” Um. What?? Jamie? That’s just James with a friendly twist.

Same core, same issue. It still honors a man who is not the father of this child. I didn’t want to be rude, but I couldn’t pretend to be okay with it. I said that’s just a nickname for James. It’s still the same problem, and I won’t allow it.

She got real quiet after that. Dinner ended early. My son didn’t say anything throughout this whole time.