My Friends Said My Vegan Birthday Was “My Choice” and Refused to Pay — So I Canceled

“Hi Bright Side!

For my 33rd, I booked a cute vegan bakery for 12 friends. Nothing crazy — just coffee, cake, and a chill vibe. I checked the menu twice so no one felt left out. But then the group chat blew up. ‘Why do we all have to eat vegan?’ ‘It’s your choice, don’t make it ours.’ Someone even said, ‘If we’re adjusting for you, maybe YOU should cover the bill.’ I sat there staring at my phone, realizing my ‘friends’ valued steak over my birthday.

So I canceled. Quietly.

On my birthday, I invited only the two people who hadn’t mocked me. But here’s the twist — I booked the fanciest steakhouse in town. They devoured massive ribeyes, I had the vegan tasting menu, and we laughed like crazy. Then I posted photos of us clinking glasses under chandeliers. The complainers saw it all.”