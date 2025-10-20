I Told My Boss I Might Get Pregnant—HR Made It an “Issue”

Dear Bright Side,

When I joined the company, I was finally starting to feel secure — good job, steady income, great team. Then one afternoon, HR called me in for a “routine check-in.” Everything was normal until the manager smiled and asked, “So, do you have plans to start a family soon?”

I hesitated, but I’ve always been honest. I said yes — my husband and I were trying, and I told about it to my colleagues. “Good to know,” she said.

A month later, I was suddenly removed from a promotion shortlist I’d been promised for months. My workload was quietly reduced, and new projects went to a younger male colleague. When I asked why, my boss said, “We just need someone more... available.”

Three months later, I did get pregnant — and by then, I’d already found a better remote job. The new company didn’t ask about babies. They asked about my goals.

Sometimes, “yes” costs you a job — but it saves you from the wrong place.

Emma