I Told My Boss I Might Get Pregnant—HR Made It an “Issue”
A reader wrote to us about a moment that changed everything—not with a shout, but with a quiet question. She had a dream, a plan, a future she believed was safe. But sometimes, all it takes is one sentence to remind a woman that her life can still be judged by choices far beyond her work.
The letter of our reader:
Dear Bright Side,
When I joined the company, I was finally starting to feel secure — good job, steady income, great team. Then one afternoon, HR called me in for a “routine check-in.” Everything was normal until the manager smiled and asked, “So, do you have plans to start a family soon?”
I hesitated, but I’ve always been honest. I said yes — my husband and I were trying, and I told about it to my colleagues. “Good to know,” she said.
A month later, I was suddenly removed from a promotion shortlist I’d been promised for months. My workload was quietly reduced, and new projects went to a younger male colleague. When I asked why, my boss said, “We just need someone more... available.”
Three months later, I did get pregnant — and by then, I’d already found a better remote job. The new company didn’t ask about babies. They asked about my goals.
Sometimes, “yes” costs you a job — but it saves you from the wrong place.
Emma
We want to thank our reader for trusting us with her story.
It takes courage to put such experiences into words, especially when they carry quiet pain. By sharing it, she speaks not only for herself, but for women who have felt unseen in moments that should have brought support.
When Assumptions Matter More Than Reality.
What happened to our reader is a clear example of "anticipatory bias“—when someone is judged not for who they are, but for what others assume they will become. In workplaces, women are often seen through future roles: “mother,” “caregiver,” “less available,” even when they are fully committed in the present.
This creates a painful psychological conflict known as role strain:
“If I pursue my career, I’m questioned. If I plan a family, I’m punished.”
The damage isn’t just professional — it erodes a person’s sense of trust and safety, making them feel they must hide parts of their lives to be considered worthy.
In reality, ambition and motherhood are not opposites. The real problem lies in systems that can’t imagine women as both.
Some Employers Still See Women as “Risky Hires” — And They’re Not Afraid to Admit It.
Some employers still quietly believe hiring women — especially those of child-bearing age — is a business risk.
The post came from an anonymous tech CEO who casually revealed he simply doesn’t hire women, claiming they’re “too risky” because of maternity leave.
His statement was not just offensive — it was factually wrong. Pregnancy is treated like any other medical recovery, no different from an injury or surgery.
But what makes his comment haunting is this: He said out loud what many may still think privately.
Women today still face the silent assumption: “She might have a baby soon.” And that unspoken bias doesn’t just affect mothers — it affects all women, even those who never plan to have children.
The reality? Most women in the U.S. take around 10 weeks of maternity leave, if they can afford to take any at all. A staggering 1 in 4 return to work within two weeks — not because they want to, but because they have no paid leave. Only 12% of women in America have access to any form of paid maternity leave.
Even among well-paid professionals with “generous policies,” most return in 12 weeks or less. Yet employers still treat pregnancy like a catastrophic absence — one they can’t possibly plan for, despite having nine months’ notice.
Let’s hope those making hiring decisions stop seeing childbirth as a risk — and start seeing women as individuals, not liabilities.
She didn’t just leave a job — she left a place that never saw her value.
