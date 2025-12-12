I Refused to Work Extra Hours, Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,

Our company is expanding and taking on new clients, so HR asked us to take on extra work.

She said, “We respect your weekends, so you’ll work two extra hours on weekdays instead of coming into the office on Saturdays.”

I refused and said, “I have a life outside of the office.” HR smiled politely.

The next day, imagine the shock when we all got an email from HR, clearly aimed at me. It said:

“Dear colleagues, based on recent feedback, we want to acknowledge that you have lives outside of the office. Therefore, instead of asking you to stay late on weekdays, we will move the extra work to the weekend. This may include video meetings and one-on-one calls if needed. Please be available during work hours on Saturdays.”

I could see everybody’s faces turn pale as they read the message.

As you can imagine, all my colleagues were furious. Nobody wants to give up their weekends, and I ended up being blamed for the change. Since then, the atmosphere has been tense and uncomfortable.

I genuinely only wanted to speak up for fair boundaries, but HR has turned it around and made it look like this is my fault.

What should I do?

Evelyn