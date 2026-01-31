I Refused to Onboard the Boss Who Destroyed My Career Years Ago

Hi, Bright Side,

So here’s my story... I was fired by my boss for flagging a $1M contract error HE had made. A competitor firm hired me. I worked hard. Proved my value. Became a Lead.

Two years later, my former boss walked into my department as a new hire... HR came to me and asked if I could to onboard him. But of course I refused, and said, “This man closed my door. I won’t open his.”

They just smiled. I thought they got it. I thought it was out of the question. But the next day, my blood ran cold.

We all received an official email. It read: “Please welcome [his name] to the team. He will be joining us as Senior Manager — Operations. For a smooth transition, he will be onboarded over the next 90 days. [My name] will lead his onboarding.”

My stomach dropped. I stared at the screen, reading it again, hoping I was wrong. But I wasn’t. It was him. The same person who fired me for flagging a one-million-dollar contract error he had made.

I stood up and walked straight to HR. I didn’t even stop to think.

“I can’t do this,” I said, “I can’t onboard him. He ruined my career. I had to start over from nothing. The only reason I even have a career now is because this company gave me a chance and hired me. And now you want me to train the person who did that to me?”

HR nodded slowly. “We know what happened.” I froze. “You... know?”

“Yes. We know the full story. That’s why we hired you,” they replied.

I didn’t know what to say. My anger was still there, but now I was confused too.

They went on, “When we called your references, someone from your old company explained everything. They told us what really happened. They told us the mistake was his, not yours. They told us you did the right thing.”