I Refuse to Accept My Coworker’s Friend Request—My Manager Started an Argument

Hi, Bright Side,

I’ve always been a dedicated worker, but I’ve also been very clear about one thing: my personal life is my own. I don’t post about work on social media, and I don’t add colleagues to my private accounts. I thought this was a healthy boundary, but last week, it turned into a nightmare.

A colleague, Sarah, sent me a friend request on Facebook. When I saw her the next morning, I told her politely, “Hey, I saw your request! I actually make it a rule to keep my work and private lives separate, so I’m going to pass, but I’ll see you at the meeting later!”

She didn’t smile. She just stared at me and whispered, “Wow. Seriously? You think you’re too good for us? I’m going to make it my life’s mission to burn your career to the ground.” Within forty-eight hours, the atmosphere changed.

I was “frozen out.” When I sat down at the lunch table, people suddenly remembered they had errands to run. My questions in the group chat went ignored for hours. I felt the walls closing in, but I stayed focused on my tasks.

The real shock came on Friday. My manager pulled me into his office, looking grave. He slid a piece of paper across the desk—a formal complaint signed by seven of my coworkers. It accused me of creating a “hostile work environment” and “repeatedly refusing to engage with the team.”

I was stunned. I asked, “Is this because of a friend request?” My manager sighed and said, “They feel you’re ’unapproachable’ and ’elitist.’ In this company, we value being a family. If you can’t be a team player, we might have to discuss your future here.”

I am completely lost. This whole thing changed my world. I love my job, and my performance reviews are perfect. I don’t understand why I’m being forced to choose between my privacy and my livelihood. Since when did “friendship” become a mandatory job requirement?

How do I defend my right to privacy without looking like the “villain” they’ve made me out to be? And can a professional relationship ever be recovered after a betrayal like this?

Please help,

Lydia