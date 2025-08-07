Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, Stuns in Backless Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Premiere—Fans Notice the Same Thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones made a bold appearance at the Wednesday Season 2 premiere in London, leaving fans buzzing over her daring look. The 55-year-old actress fully embraced her Morticia Addams persona from the hit Netflix series, wearing a black gown with dramatic slits that instantly caught attention.

Held at Central Hall Westminster, the red carpet event became a fashion moment as Zeta-Jones stepped out in a backless Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown that featured several eye-catching details. The gown included a plunging chest cutout, sheer tulle layers, a thigh-high slit, and a long train that swept across the floor. Sparkling silver sequins covered the dress, giving it a gothic glamour feel that matched the vibe of the show.

To complete her red carpet look, the Chicago star wore her signature dark hair slicked back into a bun. She accessorized with spider-inspired ear cuffs and chunky white gold rings, adding a bold twist to her already standout ensemble. And her date? Zeta brought along her young niece, Ava.

Zeta-Jones’s gothic-inspired makeup, done by her longtime artist Brett Freedman, played a major role in transforming her into Morticia. With deep, rusty tones from brows to lips, the look was both edgy and elegant.

While many fans praised her for embracing her character and owning the red carpet, others took to social media to point out one thing they couldn’t ignore: her changed appearance. “What has she done to her face?” a fan wondered. “What did they do her face this season???😮”, questioned another.

