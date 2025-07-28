Prince William’s Son George Looks Just Like Him in New 12th Birthday Photo
Prince George, the oldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, just turned 12, and fans can’t stop talking about how much he looks like his father. A new birthday photo shared by the royal couple has the internet pointing out the striking resemblance between father and son.
In the birthday portrait, Prince George flashes a bright smile while leaning on a wooden fence surrounded by green trees and grass. He’s dressed casually in a blue and white button-down shirt paired with a brown zip-up vest. With his honey blond hair and cheerful expression, George looks almost identical to a young Prince William.
The royal couple captioned the post, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂” The photo was taken by celebrity photographer Josh Shinner and quickly gained attention online. The setting for the picture is natural and relaxed, making it perfect for capturing George’s fun-loving personality.
George is the oldest of three children. He has a younger sister, Princess Charlotte, who is 10, and a little brother, Prince Louis, who is 7. The three royal children often appear together in family posts, showing sweet and playful moments.
Alongside the birthday photo, Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a short video. In it, George, Charlotte, and Louis are seen playing together in the same green area.
The siblings hold hands, laugh together, and even lift Louis up by his arms, swinging him in the air. The clip gives royal fans a rare look at their close bond and happy energy.
Prince George’s 12th birthday celebration not only marked another year but also reminded many of how quickly he is growing up. As a future king, he continues to draw attention, especially when he shows such a clear resemblance to Prince William.
