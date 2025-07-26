My DIL Planned to Throw Me Out of My Own House, but I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Roberta. I’m a 68-year-old widow.

A year ago, I welcomed my son and his wife into my home to help them save on rent. Now, my daughter-in-law wants me to move into a nursing home. She said, “I’m pregnant, so we need your room for our baby! It’s getting too crowded here!”

But at midnight, I froze when my son came and said, “You will not see your grandchild if you don’t agree to leave, Mom! Don’t be so selfish, we’ll become a family and need the space!”

That night, my son and daughter-in-law turned pale when I revealed that I had already sold the house.

For weeks, I had sensed something wasn’t right. Their behavior changed, and I felt like they were plotting behind my back. So I quietly took matters into my own hands and contacted a realtor.

A few days ago, it was officially sold, and no, I wouldn’t be leaving them a cent. If my son could scheme to send me to a nursing home, then he didn’t deserve to benefit from my sacrifices.

I told them to start packing and look for alternative housing. As for me? I’m finally thinking about myself. I might use the money to take a long cruise, something I’ve dreamed of for years.

So, what do you think? Am I being too harsh, or am I just standing up for myself at last?

— Roberta