10 Body Language Cues That Could Help You Read People

According to experts in social psychology, 55% of the impact of what we say comes from our body language cues, while tone of voice accounts for 38% and the words themselves only 7%. So the next time someone says “I’m fine” with their arms crossed, lips tense and shoulders shrugged... they may not be so fine.

In this article, we’re going to tell you the key signs you need to look for to understand others without even speaking. And the best part: how to use them to improve your relationships, gain confidence and avoid misunderstandings.