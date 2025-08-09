9 Subtle Signs of Low Testosterone You Might Be Overlooking

Testosterone is an androgen, or sex hormone, present in everyone. However, its levels are higher in men, and it helps develop the male genitalia and reproductive organs and function, as well as muscle mass. It also helps in maintaining optimum bone health, red blood cell count, as well as a general sense of well-being.

Low testosterone, or male hypogonadism, is also called andropause, male menopause, or simply testosterone deficiency. It happens when the testicles don’t produce enough testosterone. As per the American Urology Association, this happens when the testosterone levels drop to below 300 ng/dl.

Testosterone levels usually do drop with age, but there are several other reasons why they could drop, including an injury, an incorrect lifestyle, and various health issues, conditions, and treatments.