7 Alarming Signs That Show Your Home Might Be Secretly Harming Your Health

Have you ever felt that your home, or office (which is your second home in any case), is somehow conspiring to your ill health? That the building that you spend most of your time in might be behind the reason for your strange symptoms? You might be right.

The correct term is sick building syndrome, and it was first coined by the WHO in 1983 in a report on how people can experience a wide range of symptoms when inside particular buildings. The identifiable cause may remain unknown, so here is a list of the most common causes of SBS and what symptoms you may experience as a result.