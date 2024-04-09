Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mom (See the First Photos)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s three-year-old daughter made her first public appearance at one of her mother’s concerts. During the show, the singer paused to interact with her daughter, creating a heartwarming moment that was filmed and shared online.

The toddler seemed comfortable in front of the camera.

Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove, had her first public appearance during Perry’s Las Vegas concert on November 5, 2023. Daisy, dressed as Minnie Mouse, was joined by her father, Orlando Bloom. The two were seen dancing together to Chained to the Rhythm. But, the real highlight of the night was when the toddler received a shoutout from her mom on stage, who was getting ready to perform her 2008 hit single Hot N Cold, and appeared on the venue’s screens. «Daisy! I love you so much,» Perry gushed to her daughter, in a tender moment captured by a fan and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. «You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here. I love you, my girl.»

At another point of the show, when the 39-year-old was about to perform for the last time on her Las Vegas residency, she also took time to recognize the positive impact the Pirates of the Caribbean star has had on her life. «To my partner, Orlando, for being an incredible support system and an amazing father. I love you,» she said.

Then, she focused on Daisy again, closing out her speech with a touching tribute to her young daughter. «I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up,» she revealed. «She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.»

Perry and Bloom’s romance is still very young.

© Image Press Agency / Alamy Stock Photo , ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and started dating shortly after. However, things didn’t get off to a great start and the couple briefly broke up in 2017. Fortunately, the lovebirds rekindled their relationship and on Valentine’s Day, in 2019, the actor got down on one knee and proposed to Perry. Eventually, they moved in together and welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.