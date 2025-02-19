Heidi Klum’s Rarely Seen Son Makes Runway Debut—Fans Notice the Same Thing
Henry, the 19-year-old son of supermodel Heidi Klum and singer Seal, is making a stylish entrance into the world of high fashion. His runway debut at Paris Fashion Week 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, as he had the prestigious honor of opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Show. His glamorous look has the internet swooning.
Heidi Klum couldn’t contain her pride. Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old fashion icon shared a video of Henry confidently walking down the runway in a sleek, all-black structured suit featuring a bold cutout at the back.
“So proud of you, Henry,” she wrote, tagging both her son and the designer. In her Instagram Story, she added, “It was so unexpected. He did so good.”
Speaking to Vogue Germany in a backstage interview, Henry shared his approach to mastering the runway. “For walking the runway, I guess, not being like the turtle and keeping my posture up and straightening my back. And looking forward,” he explained, revealing his focus on technique and confidence.
This milestone marks Henry’s first-ever fashion show, but his natural confidence and strong runway presence have already caught the attention of fashion insiders. His poised walk and effortless style have the internet buzzing, with many noticing the same thing - he won the genetic lottery. Fans flooded social media with admiration, commenting, “Wow, he is one great-looking man!!” and “Very Handsome Young Man!”
Henry surely seems to have a promising career ahead, following in the footsteps of his mother and older sister, Leni Klum, who has also carved a name for herself in the fashion world.