Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Son Made a Rare Appearance and People Spot the Same Thing

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s son, Nakoa-Wolf, stole the spotlight in a new video shared by his famous dad. The 15-year-old joined his father for a fun day out on the water, and fans are convinced he is the carbon copy of one of his parents.

In the video, Momoa discusses some of the perks of the soap he’s using, while his son stands in the background. Without warning, Momoa pushes Nakoa-Wolf into the water, continuing to discuss the brand Humble as if nothing had happened. The video then shows the two laughing together and struggling to push each other into the water, with Nakoa-Wolf trying his hardest to get even with his dad to no avail.

The video racked up thousands of likes and comments, including a sweet message from Lenny Kravitz, Momoa’s close friend and Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband. “What up fam,” he commented, adding a heart and a fist emoji. Many fans pointed out the same thing in the video — how Nakoa looks just like his mom. “He looks like his moma,” commented one. “Yes he does. First thing I noticed. Her whole face, just lighter and more masculine,” another agreed.

Momoa shares two kids with Lisa Bonet: Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and Lola, 17. Momoa and Bonet concluded their divorce in July 2024, with both agreeing on joint custody of their kids. The couple was married for over seven years and had been together for 12 years.

