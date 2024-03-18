Taylor Swift Seen Struggling to Perform, and Fans Are «So Worried»

The show must go on, and so it did for Taylor Swift, who was seen having a hard time trying to keep it together during a concert. Footage of the singer struggling ended up on social media, which gave rise to a wave of comments showing concern for her well-being.

In a TikTok video, the 34-year-old singer was seen heavily coughing and clearing her throat multiple times while trying to perform one of her hit songs at a show in Singapore. The clip was followed by a caption that read, «Hope she’s okay, she’s been coughing.» Fans quickly found the video and began expressing their worry for Swift’s health, who has been on a world tour comprised of 152 shows across five continents. «I was there and so worried about Taylor,» one user wrote, while another pointed out that «she needs some rest.»

People speculated that she has probably been affected by «the drastic weather changes in different regions» while touring, and praised her for keep going nevertheless and not canceling any concerts. «I can only imagine how exhausting it must be whilst on tour giving it 100% with every performance. She is incredible!»

Perhaps to fans’ peace of mind, Swift has a crucial policy in place to prevent her from getting sick during The Eras Tour, which is considered the highest-grossing tour of all time since it surpassed $1 billion in revenue. Amid her extensive tour in Australia, it was noted that fan meet-and-greets were no longer offered to minimize her chances of falling ill. «When Taylor is on tour, strict measures are put into place to stop her interacting with anyone outside of her ‘bubble’. They can not risk her getting sick under any circumstances,» a source explained in an interview. «Even those in her bubble, including her dancers and managers, are restricted what they can do and where they can go during their downtime.» Media outlets report that if Swift were to cancel even a single show during her tour, it’s estimated that it would result in significant financial losses amounting to millions of dollars and cause disruptions to the remaining tour schedule. The stakes are high, so one can never be too careful!