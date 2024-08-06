My Husband Caught Me Lying; He Blew Up and Took It Out on My Daughter Instead

We all dream of a marriage where honesty and transparency rule. But Lorraine felt compelled to lie in her marriage for a reason. She never told her husband how much she was making because she wanted to save half of her money for her daughter’s future. When her husband finally found out, his reaction was so unexpected that it completely shocked both Lorraine and her daughter. Now, she’s reaching out to us for some advice.

Lorraine shares the whole story in her letter.

Ilonka Wimmer-Ljungqvist 20 hours ago divorce him. He is so jealous and petty because you earn more than him. His ego has taken a hit. After this he will always be like that no matter what you do. You get the most peace of mind by having your own life together with your daughter. He is very jealous. - - Reply

Lorraine, thanks for opening up and sharing your story with us. We’ve put together some tips that we really hope will be helpful for you.

Communicate openly with your husband.

Set up a meeting with your husband and consider having a professional mediator present to ensure the discussion remains calm. Explain why you decided to keep your extra earnings a secret and share your concerns about your daughter’s future. Emphasize the need to work together as a team when dealing with family issues. This can help resolve any misunderstandings and allow you both to find a way forward together.

Create a financial reconciliation plan.

Create a comprehensive financial plan to manage household expenses and save for your daughter’s college. Propose a fair way to compensate your husband for the rent he’s covered, while still prioritizing your daughter’s education fund.



Detail your current and future income, savings, and expenses to ensure transparency and show your commitment to financial cooperation.

Seek legal guidance.

Consult a family lawyer to fully understand your rights and obligations. Considering your husband’s extreme actions, it’s vital to know how to safeguard your daughter’s interests and ensure her needs are met. A lawyer can also help you address the financial conflict and advise on any potential effects on your marriage.

Consider family counseling.

Participate in family counseling sessions with your husband and daughter to tackle the emotional fallout from this situation. A professional therapist can assist you in processing your emotions, enhancing communication, and rebuilding trust. This approach is especially helpful for your daughter, who might feel stuck in the middle and needs reassurance and support from both you and her stepfather.