Paris Hilton Finally Showed Her Daughter's Face — People Are Noticing the Same Thing

Paris Hilton is finally sharing her daughter's adorable face with the world. The 43-year-old socialite has finally revealed photos of her 5-month-old baby girl, London, marking the end of a patient wait.

Paris shared photos of London on her Instagram accompanied by the caption, ''Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember [...]'' In the caption, she also mentioned that her journey through motherhood has inspired her to release a song called "FAME WON'T LOVE YOU," in collaboration with Sia, which will be out just in time for Mother's Day.

The photos depicted Paris wearing a pastel pink dress adorned with yellow flowers. She is seen with her daughter London, who wore a cute pink headband. Another picture showed the star with her son Phoenix, as well as a beautiful family photo with her husband Carter Reum and their two kids.

Online, fans gushed over the adorable pics of baby London. One fan wrote, "WOW, SHE IS ANGELIC!!!" While another exclaimed, ''What a beauty!!!!'' A third person said, "The most gorgeous girl!!! And the best mom ever!!!" Also, a great number of people noticed that the little girl "looks so much like Phoenix". One person even noted, "If I was told London and Phoenix were twins, I’d COMPLETELY believe it!!!"