“Family Gene Pools Are Funny,” Kevin Bacon Fans Are Shocked After Seeing His 35 Y.O. Son in Rare Appearance

Witnessing Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s family on the red carpet is a rarity. The typically reserved Hollywood duo recently broke tradition by attending a film premiere with their 35-year-old son and 32-year-old daughter.

The 66-year-old actor Kevin Bacon attended the Los Angeles premiere of MaXXXine with his family, including his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their two kids. The pair, wed in 1988, looked like a perfect creative family, smiling brightly as they stood for pictures.

Bacon showcased his impeccable style in a peach suit complemented by a gray dress shirt. The Footloose star completed his chic look with brown boots and stylish sunglasses. His 58-year-old wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, stunned in a sophisticated black long-sleeved mini-dress featuring dramatic sleeves.

The couple’s daughter, Sosie, displayed her distinctive style in a chic sweater featuring Tim Curry as the legendary Dr. Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Their 35-year-old son Travis opted for a simple all-black ensemble while posing with his family. Recognized for his career as a music artist and composer, Travis highlighted his long black hair and bold eye makeup.

Online enthusiasts were delighted to see the couple, celebrated as one of Hollywood’s legendary romances. One individual commented, ’’Now this is what a Hollywood marriage should be. They have been together for ages...’’

Also, many were surprised by Travis, who rarely appears in public, and remarked on his daring and distinct style, which contrasts with his father’s fashion. One commentator even questioned, “That is his son?” While another noted, ’’Kevin’s son doesn’t look anything like him.’’

That said, others thought that Travis looked like his mom, saying, ’’Family gene pools are funny... the son is the spitting image of Mom Kyra, and the daughter looks just like Dad Kevin.’’

Another commentator was surprised by Travis’s eccentric look and wrote, ’’Wow, he’s quite unique...’’