My Ex Avoided Seeing Our Kids, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

At first, when I didn't know any better, I said fine, but he needed to give me $400 in child support plus the shared big expenses. He said he couldn't afford that and asked for $200.

Then he started skipping visits until one day, I found out that he and his fiancée had been traveling to expensive resorts, taking romantic getaways, and spending thousands on their dream wedding—while constantly telling our kids he “couldn’t afford” to do anything with them.