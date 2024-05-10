Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son Is Seen After Years and He Looks Just Like Him

Prince, Paris, and Bigi “Blanket” Jackson, the children of the legendary Michael Jackson, recently made a public appearance together to pay tribute to their father. They attended a special event, and fans were amazed to see how much they matured.

At the Prince Edward Theatre in London, the trio had a night to remember as they attended the preview of MJ: The Musical. This Wednesday evening event was a celebration of their father’s remarkable legacy.

For this occasion, Prince and his brother Bigi “Blanket” opted for timeless black suits. Prince added a splash of color with a red shirt and tie, while Bigi chose a laid-back style, leaving the top buttons of his shirt open. Paris, standing between her brothers, looked radiant in an off-shoulder dress.

The eye-catching dress Paris Jackson wore was a piece from Giambattista Valli’s newest line, adorned with delicate sheer sleeves and bows for an added elegant flair. Her ensemble was completed with red sandals and a gold clutch, which harmonized with her blonde hair.

