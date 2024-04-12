«What Happened to Her?» Paris Hilton’s Latest Appearance Causes a Stir

Paris Hilton is no stranger to taking risks when it comes to fashion, and this Tuesday night, all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. While many fans gushed over her fabulous cutout outfit, others were more skeptical about her overall look.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

The 43-year-old socialite made waves at the second annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, sporting a striking black blazer dress with numerous intricate cutouts.



Hilton dazzled in her avant-garde Mugler ensemble, characterized by sharp shoulders, a cinched waist, and a structured skirt that elegantly draped over a black underlay, revealing glimpses of skin.

The star swept her blonde locks into a sleek bun with a side-swept bang framing her face, opting for understated jewelry—a pair of diamond studs and her eye-catching engagement ring from husband Carter Ruem.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Fans on social media showered Paris with compliments for her outfit selection and her chic all-black ensemble, affectionately referring to her as «Queen». One commenter wrote, ’’I like the edgy look on you,’’ while another exclaimed, ’’I have no words! Ok, I have three: hot, strong, and smart!’’

But as always, opinions varied, and not everyone was fully a fan of Hilton’s appearance. One person noted that her look is making her appear ’’so manly’’, and wondered ’’what happened to her??’’

While another online user speculated that the star appeared uncomfortable, remarking, ’’I don’t think Paris is feeling her outfit.’’

A third wrote, ’’You’d think with age and two children that she’d have outgrown dressing like this.’’

We’ll add our voice to those praising Paris Hilton’s stunning appearance, as she radiates on the red carpet.

