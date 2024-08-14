Kathy Bates, 76, Deemed Unrecognizable After Huge Transformation, “You Can’t Lose That Much Weight After a Certain Age”

Kathy Bates stunned everyone with her transformation. The 76-year-old actress looked radiant and elegant during a recent event celebrating the reboot of the show Matlock, drawing all eyes to her new physique.

The Academy Award winner attended the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration in Los Angeles, to honor the fresh revival of the series Matlock, where Bates portrays Madeline Matlock. She appeared sophisticated and graceful in a completely black ensemble, featuring intricate lace accents peeking from beneath. The actress wore her gray hair loose, opting for a minimal makeup look with just a hint of lipstick.

Isabella Conway/Broadimage/EAST NEWS , Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

Back in 2019, Bates once again amazed the world by revealing a slimmer figure, announcing she had lost 60 pounds. At the time, she had explained that a significant lifestyle change was necessary for her health, stating, ’’I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that.’’ She also mentioned she was ’’in the best health I’ve been in in years, and I’m so grateful — it’s a miracle.’’

Now in 2024, Kathy’s appearance has sparked even more surprise, as the American Horror Story star seems to have an even slimmer silhouette. One person online commented, ’’Wow. I didn’t recognize her,’’ while another added, ’’I almost didn’t recognize her... her face looks so thin. I love Kathy, always have!’’ Some fans expressed concern over the transformation of their beloved star, with one person asking, “Is she okay?” Another wondered, ’’What happened to her? I love her, but is this even her?’’ A third one noted, “Love Kathy! But you can’t lose that much weight after a certain age. Your skin just hangs there.”