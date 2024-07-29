Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos With Her Rarely Seen Twins and They Are Unrecognizable

Amid a strained relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez shared a touching post dedicated to her fraternal twins. In a carousel of photos, Jennifer posed with her rarely spotted son, Max, and Emme, who identifies as non-binary.

The 55-year-old entertainer, who recently celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons, shared two photos with her 16-year-old children. Despite the ongoing rumors, Jennifer’s Instagram post focused on the love and bond she shares with her children. “My whole heart,” she captioned them with green and white heart emojis. In one image, Jennifer is seen wearing stylish square sunglasses, smiling alongside Emme, whom she refers to using gender-neutral they/them pronouns.

Another photo shows her in a green and white patterned dress with Max, who is dressed in personalized white pajamas and has an arm around his mother’s shoulder. A third image captures a nostalgic moment of Emme and Max cuddling together as toddlers.

Despite the lavish celebrations in the Hamptons, her husband of two years, actor Ben Affleck, was noticeably absent, as he stayed in Los Angeles. This absence has fueled divorce rumors, especially since Ben recently purchased a $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades. Insiders have reported that their marriage has been troubled for months. Jennifer is also a stepmother to Ben’s three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

