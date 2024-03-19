Marc Anthony, 55, and His Wife, 24, Share Baby’s First Photo, «Looks Just Like Him»

Marc Anthony became a proud father of seven kids when he welcomed a baby with Nadia Ferreira, his fourth wife. The happy couple has now released an adorable photo of their new bundle of joy along with a sweet note.

The couple made a sweet pregnancy announcement.

A few weeks following their wedding in January 2023, Marc and Nadia stepped out together for the first time as a couple expecting a child, at an awards ceremony in Miami. They had previously shared the news of Nadia’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day. At the event, they were the picture of joy, with Marc affectionately holding Nadia’s growing belly, showcasing his affection and support as they smiled for the camera.

The best Father’s Day present.

The couple expressed their joy on Instagram, announcing the arrival of their new baby. A monochrome photograph captured a tender moment with Marc embracing the newborn and joining hands with Nadia. The caption read, «God’s timing is always perfect,» highlighting the serendipity of their new journey as parents.

They finally shared details about their baby with the world.

Celebrating their son’s nine-month milestone, the couple posted the first picture revealing their baby’s face on Instagram. «Happy 9 months. my everything 🤍 mommy and daddy love you!!!», the 55-year-old music legend and 24-year-old model captioned the photo. The couple has not yet revealed the baby’s name.

Fans seem to be divided over who the baby resembles more. While many shared that they think the baby has Nadia’s eyes and Marc’s genes didn’t even try, Marc’s supporters think otherwise. «ALL his kids look just like him,» commented a fan.

Marc Anthony has 6 other children.

Marc is a father to six children from his past relationships. With Jennifer Lopez, he has twins named «Max» David and Emme Maribel. His family also includes Cristian Marcus and Ryan Adrian Muñiz, whom he shares with Dayanara Torres, as well as Arianna and Chase with Debbie Rosado.