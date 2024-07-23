"He’s Very Feminine. Beautiful," Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son, 18, Leaves Fans Stunned in New Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her family before her youngest son, Moses, heads to college this fall. The 51-year-old actress posted a rare snapshot of herself with her kids, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, on her Instagram Stories on Friday and the beautiful family didn’t leave anyone indifferent.

In the photo, Paltrow is seen smiling brightly, dressed in a blue shirt and white trousers, as she embraces her children, whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, on either side. Her daughter, Apple, donned a red and white gingham dress, smiling at the camera, while her brother, Moses, wore a burgundy polo shirt and khaki pants.

Paltrow was asked to describe what qualities she admires in her children and what concerns she has about them. She replied, “I think my kids both really know themselves very well, and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire.” She then added, “I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that’s probably what I worry about.”

Online fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the children, especially since they are rarely seen in public. One observer wrote, "Wow. They are gorgeous-looking kids," and another added, "Handsome lad, beautiful girl too." Many people also remarked that Moses looks so much like his mother. A fan exclaimed, "Moses takes after mom, totally! Apple, not so much!" and another also noted, "Moses really resembles her."

A third admirer commented, "Moses is very feminine. Beautiful."