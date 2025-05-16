My Cat Scratched My Fiancé’s Car, After Seeing How He Reacted I Had to Do Something

I (26f) had been with Tom (30m) for 7 years. We are no longer together, and there were a lot of things that happened that made me break off the engagement. One of which being, my cat being dropped off without my permission.

I was out one morning getting a new trash can because we needed one for the new house. That morning, I had finally, after searching a few different stores, found one that I thought would fit nicely in the area we needed it to go. I messaged Tom a couple of pictures and asked him to pick from a lot of ones that would fit.

He responded with the number of the one he liked and then said, “I dropped off your cat.” I immediately thought he was talking about dropping him off at the vet, so I messaged back, “At the vet? Is he okay?” And was met with no response until I called him. He said that my cat scratched his car. So he dropped him off at a park about 5 miles from the house that had no houses around.

He did this with his best friend who was living with us at the time and trying to get on his feet (which of course put strain on the relationship considering it was only supposed to be a couple of months and at this point was closer to 8 months.) I immediately started crying because this cat was my first cat. He also gave me this cat and knew I loved this cat. He was basically my child. The cat was put outside because he didn’t like living with a dog and started using the bathroom outside of the litter box.