My Cat Scratched My Fiancé’s Car, After Seeing How He Reacted I Had to Do Something

Pets are more than just animals — they’re family. They comfort us, greet us at the door, and stick by our side through every emotional storm. For many of us, the bond we share with our pets runs deeper than some human relationships. So when someone disrespects that bond, it’s not just inconsiderate — it’s a betrayal.
I (26f) had been with Tom (30m) for 7 years. We are no longer together, and there were a lot of things that happened that made me break off the engagement. One of which being, my cat being dropped off without my permission.
I was out one morning getting a new trash can because we needed one for the new house. That morning, I had finally, after searching a few different stores, found one that I thought would fit nicely in the area we needed it to go. I messaged Tom a couple of pictures and asked him to pick from a lot of ones that would fit.
He responded with the number of the one he liked and then said, “I dropped off your cat.” I immediately thought he was talking about dropping him off at the vet, so I messaged back, “At the vet? Is he okay?” And was met with no response until I called him. He said that my cat scratched his car. So he dropped him off at a park about 5 miles from the house that had no houses around.
He did this with his best friend who was living with us at the time and trying to get on his feet (which of course put strain on the relationship considering it was only supposed to be a couple of months and at this point was closer to 8 months.) I immediately started crying because this cat was my first cat. He also gave me this cat and knew I loved this cat. He was basically my child. The cat was put outside because he didn’t like living with a dog and started using the bathroom outside of the litter box.
And yes, we tried everything from calming cat pheromones, to spray, to attraction litter, etc. after none of these things worked, we put him outside. Needless to say, my cat started to do what cats do, climb up on things. Mostly my car, but I didn’t mind it. Tom had mentioned he hoped my cat didn’t start doing it with his car, but I told him if the cat did, we would figure something out whether that was a car cover or rehoming him if we had to.
I don’t agree with de-clawing a cat, especially an outside cat. Well, apparently my cat had done this once and Tom decided he wouldn’t tell me and take matters into his own hands if my cat did it again. Tom said he walked outside that morning and saw a scratch on his car and knew it was the cat. I asked him how he knew it was the cat. He said he saw it on the cameras. I asked him to show me and he refused.
So I stayed there for about a month. Going every morning and sitting in the spot where he dropped off my cat. Bringing clothes that I had worn the day before and setting them out there. Every day at about 4 am. I talked to construction workers in the area, left my phone numbers with people living closest to the park, and even had friends and family come out to help me walk in the woods looking for my cat.
I did everything. With no help from Tom, after I cried for a solid month every morning about my cat. So after seeing all of this, with no apology, I called off the wedding and left packing all my things within a week. I think about this scenario a lot, and I’ve always wondered, am I in the wrong or do you think I did the right thing by leaving him?
- I’m sending so many hugs. My ex-husband would break into my house and let my dogs out. Anyone who can harm a pet can and will harm people. © Munchkin_Media / Reddit
- As a cat lover. I will pick my cat over a man. PERIOD. © FancyTree867 / Reddit
- He clearly didn’t respect you if he was going to take your cat and drop him off in a park without ever having a discussion with you. But I have to ask.
Did the cat come before the dog? And if so, then why didn’t the dog go outside, or why wasn’t the dog rehomed? © judging*** / Reddit
For the people concerned about the cat originally being an inside cat full-time, this was not the case. The cat was an indoor/outdoor cat, and he was still allowed in for bad weather or small intervals of time that way I could watch him and make sure he didn’t mess up in the house. He was adopted as a fully outside cat and was raised outside by his cat mom.
The dog was elderly, and the ex didn’t own this dog. It was the friend’s, who my ex repetitively let overstay his welcome in our home. That would be a whole saga on its own. © k***nquirky / Reddit
- Your ex sounds like a petty, selfish, and materialistic monster. He had no right to just dump your cat in the woods, and he knew it.
And what is wrong with him that he dumped the cat in the woods instead of, say, an animal shelter? And why was that his first solution instead of just buying a car cover? It’s good you broke things off with him. © Mexipinay1138 / Reddit
- It bugs me that you say you have 100 stories like this in another comment, and you were still engaged to this guy, I’m really sorry about your cat, but I’m glad something was the last straw to get you to leave him. You would have been in for a miserable life if this sort of story wasn’t even uncommon. © efrisbee / Reddit
