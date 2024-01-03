115+ Self Love Quotes to Celebrate Yourself Twice as Big

In a world that often demands perfection, embracing self-love becomes an essential act of rebellion against self-doubt. To kickstart this empowering voyage, we’ve curated a collection of 100+ self-love quotes that will inspire you to love yourself twice as big. These quotes echo the wisdom of celebrities like Beyoncé and famous poets like Oscar Wilde, who remind us that we determine our self-worth and that saying no can be the first step toward self-love. Join us on this uplifting journey as we explore the profound impact of positive affirmations and the transformative power of self-acceptance.

These powerful quotes can be your weapon to fight against self-sabotage.

“I care for myself. The more solitary, the more friendless, the more unsustained I am, the more I will respect myself.” — Charlotte Brontë

“How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” — Rupi Kaur

“To say ’I love you,’ one must first know how to say the ’I’.” - Ayn Rand

“Love yourself first, and everything else falls in line.” — Lucille Ball

“The person in life that you will always be with the most is yourself. Because even when you are with others, you are still with yourself, too!” — Unknown

“Embrace your happiness with these empowering sayings to help you learn to love yourself.” — Stephanie Osmanski

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi

“Self-love is the greatest middle finger of all time.” — Unknown

“The world has slowed so you can rediscover yourself.” — Unknown

“Be gentle with yourself, learn to love yourself, to forgive yourself, for only as we have the right attitude toward ourselves can we have the right attitude toward others.” — Wilferd Peterson

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first.” — Unknown

“Self-love is not selfish; you cannot truly love another until you know how to love yourself.” — Unknown

“The most powerful relationship you will ever have is the relationship with yourself.” — Steve Maraboli

“Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.” — Brené Brown

“You are worthy of love and respect, first from yourself and then from others.” — Unknown

“The love and attention you always thought you wanted from someone else is the love and attention you first need to give to yourself.” — Bryant McGill

“Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.” — Unknown

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” — Oscar Wilde

“Don’t forget to love yourself.” — Soren Kierkegaard

“The more you know and love yourself, the more you’re able to give to others.” — Unknown

“I love the person I’ve become because I fought to become her.” — Kaci Diane

“You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself.” — R.Z.

“Love yourself so much that when someone treats you wrong, you recognize it.” — Rupi Kaur

“The right mental attitude will guide you towards feeling a sense of love that you deserve to experience.” — Unknown

“Not having to pretend simplifies our life. On the other hand, pretending day after day to be someone you are not, requires enormous effort.” — Piero Ferrucci

Nothing more precious than a good relationship with ourselves.

“True self-care is not bath salts and chocolate cake, it’s making the choice to build a life you don’t need to escape from.” — Brianna Wiest

“I am who I am. Not who you think I am. Not who you want me to be. I am me.” — Brigitte Nicole

“I am somebody. I am me. I like being me. And I need nobody to make me somebody.” — Louis L’Amour“

“I wish I could make everyone understand how important this statement is: go where you are wanted.” — S. McNutt

“The more you know and love yourself, the more you’re able to give to others.” — Unknown

“Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line.” — Lucille Ball

“Talk to yourself like someone you love.” — Brené Brown

“You are free, you are powerful, you are good, you are love, you have value, you have a purpose.” — Unknown

“Self-love is the source of all our other loves.” — Pierre Corneille

“Your relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have.” — Robert Holden

“Be kinder to yourself. And then let your kindness flood the world.” — Pema Chödrön

"When you say ’yes’ to others, make sure you are not saying ’no’ to yourself. — Paulo Coelho

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you! Shout loud ‘I am lucky to be what I am.’” - Dr. Seuss

“Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

“The entire universe deserve your love. You also deserve to experience it back.” — Unknown

“Accepting yourself only as long as you look a certain way isn’t self love, it’s self destruction.” — Laci Green

“Tell yourself how wonderful you are, how great you are. Tell yourself how much you love yourself.” — Don Miguel Ruiz

“She will rise. With a spine of steel and a roar like thunder, she will rise.” — Nicole Lyons

“We are all born so beautiful the greatest tragedy is being convinced we are not.” — Unknown

“In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.” — Andrea Dykstra

“Unconditional self love is all that really matters in life. It’s where real life begins.” — Unknown

Self love quotes are more than just aesthetic words.

“Don’t compare your life to others, there’s no comparison between the sun and the moon, they both shine when it’s their time.” — Unknown

“Start healing your heart and you will look beautiful.” — Alexandra Vasiliu

“Love yourself like your life depends on it, because it does.” — Unknown

“You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.” — Louise L. Hay

“The best way to love yourself is to act like you are enough and to treat yourself as the treasure you are.” — Victoria Moran

“Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting.” — William Shakespeare

“The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” — C.G. Jung

“Loving yourself isn’t vanity; it’s sanity.” — André Gide

“The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.” — Carl Rogers

“To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” — Robert Morley

“Self-compassion is simply giving the same kindness to ourselves that we would give to others.” — Christopher Germer

“The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I’m not going to let myself pull me down anymore.” — C. JoyBell C.

“Self confidence is a super power. Once you start to believe in yourself, magic starts happening.” — Unknown

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha

“Other people’s opinion of you, whether it’s good or bad, should not be grounds in which you base your self worth. Your value is inherent within you. What matters the most is whether you know you are worthy.” — Ash Alves

“Flowers grow back even after the harshest winters, you will too.” — Jennae Cecilia

“The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance.” — Nathaniel Branden

“If you’re searching for that one person that will change your life, take a look in the mirror.” — Roman Price

“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Peter Drucker

“You get the benefits of both giving and receiving compassion when you offer it to yourself.” — Rick Hanson

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” — Malcolm S. Forbes

“Unless we love and treat ourselves well, we are ill-equipped to do the same for others.” — Angela C. Santomero

“To accept oneself completely is to know the truest kind of self-love.” — Anonymous

Self love quotes from your favorite celebrities.

“Embrace your imperfections, they make you unique.” — Zendaya

“Self-love is the greatest middle finger of all time.” — Rihanna

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world.” — Beyoncé

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Sharon Stone

“I think the most important thing in life is self-love, because if you don’t have self-love, and respect for everything about your own body, your own soul, your own capsule, then how can you have an authentic relationship with anyone else?” — Shailene Woodley

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” — Oscar Wilde (quoted by Diane von Fürstenberg)

“Don’t forget to love yourself.” — SZA

“You are your best thing.” — Oprah Winfrey

“I celebrate myself, and sing myself.” — Lady Gaga

“Be yourself, love yourself, and stay true to yourself.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“Your body hears everything your mind says. Be kind to yourself.” — Naomi Judd

“I’ve finally stopped running away from myself. Who else is there better to be?” — Goldie Hawn

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé

“The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” — C.G. Jung (quoted by Marilyn Manson)

“You are enough just as you are.” — Meghan Markle

“Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting.” — William Shakespeare (quoted by Kate Winslet)

“You deserve to be the love that you give.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Embrace the glorious mess that you are.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

“Be kind to yourself and remember that the sun rises every morning to shine on you.” — Drew Barrymore

“Your worth is not determined by others; you define your value.” — Mindy Kaling

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, and soul.” — Demi Lovato

“You owe yourself the love that you so freely give to others.” — unknown (often attributed to Mandi Hale)

“Your body hears everything your mind says. Be kind to yourself.” — Halsey

“You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane von Fürstenberg

“The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Self-love is the greatest medicine.” — Lady Gaga

“It’s not your job to like me; it’s mine.” — Byron Katie

“When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn’t healthy. This meant people, jobs, my own beliefs, and habits—anything that kept me small.” — Kim McMillen

“You’re always enough. You’re always worthy. You’re always loved.” — Alicia Keys

“Be gentle with yourself. You’re doing the best you can.” — unknown

“You are the love of your own life.” — Taylor Swift

“Self-love is an ocean, and your heart is a vessel. Make it full, and any excess will spill over into the lives of the people you hold dear.” — Rupi Kaur

“You, as much as anyone in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha (quoted by Nicole Kidman)