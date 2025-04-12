My DIL Is Furious That Our Family Prefers My Meals Over Hers

Sometimes what people need most is simply to hear that they’re seen and appreciated. A kind, personal message to your daughter-in-law could go a long way.<strong> Let her know that you admire her effort and that your intention was never to outshine her.

A message like this shows you’re not defensive, but rather thoughtful and aware of how she’s feeling. Even if she doesn’t respond right away, you’re showing emotional maturity and opening the door to healing. It helps her see you as an ally, not competition.