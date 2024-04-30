Princess Kate and Prince William Mark 13th Anniversary With a Previously Unseen Pic — But One Detail Raises Suspicion

On April 29, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated 13 years of marriage by revealing a special snapshot from their wedding celebrations. Yet, sharp-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a curious detail in the photo, sparking widespread discussion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a black and white photograph taken by photographer Millie Pilkington on their official Instagram account, accompanied by the caption, "13 years ago today!" In the monochrome portrait, Prince William and Princess Catherine were depicted standing side by side, wearing smiles. The royal bride held a bouquet primarily composed of lily of the valley, Queen Elizabeth's beloved flower. She radiated elegance in Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo Tiara, paired with a white V-neck gown adorned with lace overlay, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

MCPIX/EAST NEWS

Online, a surge of thousands of well-wishers flooded in to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the couple on this special occasion. However, one particular detail piqued the interest of observers, who noticed that Prince William's uniform in the photo looked different from what they remembered from 2011. One person wondered, ''Why is he wearing a black uniform in this picture? He wore a red one to his wedding. Isn't this the uniform he wore at Harry's wedding? Is anyone else seeing this?''

MCPIX/NEWS PICTURES/EAST NEWS

The explanation to this question is quite simple. In fact, Prince William made an outfit change after the ceremony. Initially, he wore the red tunic of the Irish Guards, as he was Colonel in Chief at the time. Later, he switched to the black uniform of the Blues and Royals, as seen in the new photo.

We extend our congratulations to this inspirational couple as well. Recently, Princess Catherine and Prince William made headlines because sources have reported that they might become King and Queen "much sooner" than planned.