16 Birthdays That Were Perfectly Imperfect, and Now They’re Unforgettable
A birthday is a cake with candles, gifts, hugs from loved ones, and the feeling that the whole world revolves around you. At least, that’s how it should be in theory. But in practice, it is on this day that life sometimes decides to test our resilience, throwing such surprises at us that make we want to either laugh or weep with offense.
- I came home from work happy, beautiful, with flowers! It was my birthday. Went into the bedroom and saw my sister cuddling with my boyfriend. Broke up with him, had a fight with my sister. Told my mom about it. Turns out, my sister told her that I’m trying to steal her boyfriend. A year passed. My ex and sister sent me an invitation to their wedding. © Overheard / Ideer
- I wake up — silence. I think, maybe he’ll surprise me later. In the evening, I get a message from him, “Where are you? I miss you.” I reply, “At my birthday party.”
Then a call, apologies, and soggy candy. I pretended to forgive him. Then, quietly, I went to a restaurant. The waiters sang me “Happy Birthday,” and I almost cried. Because I felt good being with myself. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
- I have an older cousin who, in childhood, would constantly set me up. I was 5 years old, and we were celebrating my mom’s birthday. The guests were in the kitchen. I was sitting in my room.
I heard my cousin calling me from my parents’ room. I came in and saw her rifling through my mom’s underwear. Then she pulled out a thong, and given my age, I didn’t understand what it was, and she said, “Go to the kitchen and ask everyone what this is.”
I ran with this thing in my hands to ask my mom, and my cousin ran after me. I asked Mom to come out to ask her in person, but my cousin said, “No, do it in front of everyone.” And what do you think happened?
I went into the kitchen and asked the question in front of everyone. I realized I had done something wrong as everyone’s faces turned stone-like, especially my mom’s. © SHAME / VK
- 2 years ago, my little son decided to be born 10 days ahead of schedule. 2 days before my birthday. By that time, a restaurant had already been booked, an outfit chosen, and an appointment made for styling and other procedures.
My friend still laughs because I was calling her before the operation, very angry. I really didn’t like having my birthday in the maternity hospital. And now celebrating birthdays almost back-to-back is not very convenient. © Alina / ADME
- On the eve of my birthday, my boyfriend promised to give me perfume. He congratulated me, but there was no gift. Later, he confessed with a mysterious look, “You see, my mother has such a difficult nature that she rummaged through my backpack and took the perfume. And I only just noticed.” © Ward No. 6 / VK
- Made a birthday gift for my wife — took her to the sea. Our daughter was in heaven, my beloved at first was too, but something went wrong one day. My wife stayed in the room for the rest of the vacation, bitterly crying. I was shocked and confused.
It turned out she was crying because everything around was so beautiful and magical, and our 3-year-old daughter wouldn’t remember any of it. Oh, those pregnant ladies! © Caramel / VK
- Recently, I had the strangest evening of my life. My husband and I went to a birthday party for a childhood friend. We sat at the same table with my first love, whom my husband knew about. I felt on edge the entire time.
After the party, my husband said that he and my ex looked very much alike. I’ve been married to him for 5 years and hadn’t seen a single resemblance, but now it feels like my eyes have been opened. Now when I look at my husband, I involuntarily remember my ex. © Overheard by Girls / VK
- A month before my birthday, my husband asked what gift I would like to receive. I said I would be happy with new lingerie.
Then my husband handed me a box as a gift. I opened it and was astonished! Instead of lace underwear, there was a set of black thermal underwear. But I was happier about the thermal underwear than if I had received just a few threads with lace. © Chamber ** / VK
- We were visiting my mom in the village. My mother’s friend invited us for her birthday. Throughout the feast, I kept looking at the bottle of lemonade, which was on another table. For some reason, no one offered me the lemonade.
When the adults went outside to dance, I decided to sneak a sip of the coveted drink. I remember approaching the table — the sun was beautifully shining through the bottle. After looking around, I opened it and managed to take 3 gulps. Then I realized it was sunflower oil. © Overheard / Ideer
- A couple of days before my birthday, a little box fell out of my boyfriend’s bag. I looked, and there was a ring. I wanted to scream with happiness. I got a manicure and bought a dress to look my best on the day of the proposal.
We sat down to celebrate at midnight. But he didn’t even think of taking me to a restaurant to propose. He just took out the ring and put it on my index finger right there in the kitchen. Well, at least the ring was really beautiful. © Сaramel / VK
- We had an employee at work. On her birthday, she made an effort to look especially good: did her hair, makeup, nails, and wore a checkered dress. Everything seemed great, but one of the colleagues instantly spoiled her mood.
He showered her with the most exquisite compliments and concluded with the exclamation: “You look so beautiful today, like a chessboard!” He never understood why that compliment offended her. © Not everyone will understand / VK
- A friend invited me to her birthday party. I arrived with flowers and an envelope with money, and at the birthday girl’s place, there was nothing at all. She asked me to take her to the store.
Later, she set the table: a pack of sausages, a couple of cucumbers, and tomatoes. Then I quietly decided not to give her the envelope with money because she was already doing fine financially. © Overheard / Ideer
- My boyfriend had a birthday, which I was very much looking forward to. I even took another job for a couple of months to organize a real celebration. There was paintball, a sauna, and a restaurant. I wouldn’t have minded such gifts myself, but the next day my boyfriend was sad and barely talked.
I asked him why and heard in reply, “Everything was really awesome, thank you! But what I wanted most of all was that airplane we saw in the store. You didn’t have to go to so much trouble; the toy would have been enough for me.” © Chamber ** / VK
- Once, my mother-in-law brought us a whole chicken. I cooked it for my husband’s birthday, together with an exquisite side dish and salad. Everyone was blown away by this beauty and started eating. And then my husband gave the dumbest compliment, “What a delicious chicken my mother brought!” © Chamber No. 6 / VK
- The boyfriend didn’t give gifts. I mentioned that my birthday was coming up, and I would like to receive a gift. He handed me a bouquet and earrings, which he found in my saved photos.
I was delighted, but the euphoria lasted until the evening. Because this weirdo bought them with my card. © Palata ** / VK
- For my birthday, my husband gave me shower gel. I was puzzled — we had no money problems. I checked, and it was the gel with my least favorite scent. He definitely knew that!
With tears, I poured it down the toilet. My happy husband came home and asked, “Did you find it?” It turned out he had put the ring in the cap. He ended up diving into the toilet himself. © Overheard / Ideer
It seems that after stories like this, we begin to appreciate even the most modest, yet peaceful birthdays in the company of loved ones. Although, on the other hand, it’s precisely these mishaps that add a pinch of spice to our lives and create the very stories that we can look back on with a smile for years to come. Have you ever had a birthday that went completely wrong?
