15 Remarkable Birthday Parties That Were a Total Blast

We want our holidays to be magical and joyful, but birthdays are a different story, because this is our day. In this article, you will find birthdays that turned out to be important and unusual for people. For some it happened at 50, and for some it happened early in childhood.

  • My mom gave me a bag full of ice cream cups for my 6th birthday. My birthday is in January. We ate them with all the kids living in the neighborhood. We were all sick after that too. © PoleznyParazit / Pikabu
  • My son wanted to celebrate his birthday at the country house. He invited 10 kids, and we had only 5 sleeping places. We had to think outside the box. Those who didn’t get a bed were supposed to sleep in sleeping bags in tents, which we placed around the room.
    Each tent had a night light, so if you looked from the outside, it was as if the tents were glowing from the inside. Magical atmosphere. But the most annoying thing was that because of this beauty, almost everyone wanted to sleep in tents instead of beds. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My boyfriend made me an amazing caramel carrot cake for my birthday. © Cookies_N_Grime / Reddit
  • My best birthday was when I turned 50. I really didn’t want to celebrate this date, even just to accept congratulations. But a week before this day, I flew with my best friend to Vietnam. The gentle sea, sweet fruits, fresh seafood. We celebrated the anniversary with an excursion to Dalat, and there I fulfilled my childhood dream — I rode an ostrich. © Merry Old Lady / ADME
  • When I was a kid, I never got cool presents. On my birthday, at 5 a.m., I heard through a dream that my husband got up and opened the door for someone. Well, I think, flowers, balloons, I won’t disturb him.
    Imagine my surprise when I enter the room and there is a huge pink house with Barbie, Ken, and a baby girl. I’m 25, he’s 30, we’re doctors, and we spent half the day playing dolls. Best birthday ever! © SUBSCRIBED / Ideer
  • I brought muffins to work because of my birthday, 5 minutes later they told me I am fired because of budget cuts. I feel like an idiot, I’m already poor, and this job was a bit of light in a dark cave. Still let them keep the muffins, though. © SadEggYolk / Reddit
  • My 17th birthday. It was totally unexpected since I had gone to a friend’s house for a holiday party dinner. After dinner, they brought out my favorite cake (which I am not even sure how they knew about) and sang Happy Birthday. Even thinking about it gives me the warm and fuzzies. © leftsharky / Reddit
  • For my birthday, my best friend gave me a parrot. At first, the bird was shy, but then it got used to me and started talking. Deep in the night, when I was falling asleep, I suddenly heard, “Karrrrl loves Nora.” I thought I was imagining things, but the bird said it again.
    It turned out that my friend had chosen an unusual way to declare his love for me. And I’d been in love with him for a long time too, I just didn’t believe it was mutual. Now we live together, and our winged Cupid has got a girlfriend — after all, everyone needs love. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • I’m married for 12 years, our son is 10. Yesterday was my birthday. My husband got up in the morning, walked into the kitchen, pecked me on the cheek and said, “Happy Birthday!” Sat down to eat, left for work. My son and I had breakfast too and drove to school and work.
    Colleagues arranged a surprise for me, brought balloons, flowers. We had tea and cake. They lifted my spirits.
    In the evening, I came home from work, my husband had come home earlier. I brought flowers, he asked me where they came from. I told him my colleagues gave them to me. I said, “At least someone remembers.” He said, “Don’t start, if you want, let’s go out.”
    I said no, and then my son comes in and brings me a big, beautiful bouquet and candy. I was shocked! I asked him where they came from. He said, “I’ve saved from my pocket money.”
    It moved me to tears. It’s so great when your child starts giving you gifts! I’m happy! © OVERHEARD BY THE PEOPLE / VK
  • My nephew’s cake. They asked for a “big 5 somewhere” on the cake. © wil8can / Reddit
  • My classmates from school came over to celebrate my birthday. We were in a long corridor, playing ball. My dad passes by, gets caught on something and drops the cake, which was stacked in a pyramid.
    Together with the guests, we go to the room, and my parents collected the pyramid and brought the cake to us. Everyone ate it, because my mom bakes deliciously. And the house is clean. © Tanya Cherkashina / ADME
  • On my birthday, my in-laws gave me a generous gift of money, saying, “There is no better gift than money.” I thanked them, and my joyful husband immediately exclaimed, “Oh, Nataly, you can buy new pans now. Remember, you said it’s time to renew them? You got the money right on time.”
    I had no time to reply, because my mother-in-law indignantly intervened, “Since when do you make plans for her money? We gave this gift to our daughter-in-law, not to your family. It’s up to her to decide how to spend it. And I’m asking you, Nataly, don’t spend it on frying pans. Frying pans are common property and should be bought from the family budget.”
    I almost wept with happiness, I’m so lucky to have such in-laws! © OVERHEARD BY THE PEOPLE / VK
  • One day I got home from work, it was my birthday, I’ve never made a big deal about it. But my girlfriend (wife now) had cleaned the entire apartment top to bottom, bought a bunch of snack frozen foods (wings/spring rolls, etc.) and secretly invited about 7-8 of my good guy friends over. She then said she was staying at her mom’s for the night, and I was supposed to have a gamer night with all my friends, it was very cool, I had never had a surprise party before. © sixesand7s / Reddit
  • My 29th birthday. Wife was due with our first child about 2 weeks after my birthday. Took the day off from work and was planning to spend it golfing. Wife had no signs of labor and had been working up until this point.
    Did not even cross my mind, I would be getting woken up at 5 a.m. to go to the hospital because she thought her water broke. Whole ride there I am thinking it’s the first one, everyone always says you get sent home to wait it out. Get to the hospital, and they said you will most likely be going home because the contractions aren’t that severe yet, but we will check to make sure.
    They checked, 8 centimeters dilated, we stayed. Our first child was born just before 11 a.m., on my birthday, in the same hospital I was born in. © StubbornDutchman / Reddit
  • A friend came over to congratulate me and confused me by saying, “Just don’t freak out. We went there with my husband and checked it out ourselves.” Mysterious start.
    It turned out they had given me a certificate for a Thai massage. The salon is run by Thais, which is surprising for our small town. I’ve never been given a massage before, so it was a great gift!

