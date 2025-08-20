I Chose Not to Attend My Stepdaughter’s Wedding, but It Sparked Even More Chaos

Hi, Bright Side, I’m Christina,

I’m infertile, and I always treated my stepdaughter as my own. I met her when she was ten, a quiet and observant child, and over the years, we built something real. I was there for her milestones, including her first school play, teenage heartbreaks, late-night talks, and I always did my best to show up like a mother would.

One day, I told her I won’t be going to her wedding because my husband’s relatives, who never liked me, would be there. I wanted her day to be perfect. They’ve never accepted me, often making passive-aggressive remarks or ignoring me altogether.