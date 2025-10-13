I Refuse to Sacrifice My Retirement Plan to Save My Stepson

Hi Bright Side,



My husband and I have been married for 9 years. Recently, he lost his job due to company layoffs.

He has a 21-year-old son who was diagnosed with a chronic illness at the age of 13 and requires constant medical care, including extended hospital stays from time to time. This was never an issue in our marriage because my husband had always assured me that he would cover all of his son’s medical expenses.

Meanwhile, I’ve been saving diligently for years with the goal of retiring at 55–7 years from now. But now my husband expects me to use those savings to pay for his son’s treatments.

I told him, “I’m not his mother. Don’t ask me to sacrifice my future!”



He just smiled, left the house, and didn’t come back until late that night.

When he returned, he handed me a set of keys. I asked what they were, and I froze when he said we would be moving out soon.



To my horror, he had already spoken to a real estate agent, put our house up for sale, and planned to use the money for his son. He had even found a small studio apartment in a bad neighborhood, where he said we would be relocating.

I was furious that he made such a huge decision without even discussing it with me. When I confronted him, he said, “Just like you’re not my son’s mother, you’re also not the owner of this house. So I can do whatever I want with it.”

Now I feel completely betrayed. I don’t want to move into a place without having any say in the decision, but at the same time, I don’t want to lose my marriage.



His son is not my responsibility—I didn’t give birth to him. So why am I being punished?



Sincerely,

Ashley