I Thought I Found My Dream Job—Then I Got Into Legal Trouble

Hi Bright Side,

So, I (29F) thought I finally made it. After years of bouncing between underpaid agency gigs and short-term contracts, I landed what looked like a perfect remote marketing role. Good money for my city (about $68k/year), legit bonuses, flexible schedule, everything shiny and optimistic.

I come from a pretty scrappy background: first in my family to finish college, piecing things together with freelancing since graduation, so this felt like the long-awaited “I can breathe now” moment. Yeah. About that.

The first two weeks were bliss. I got onboarded, everyone was friendly, the workload was normal. Then the late-night calls started. It wasn’t just an occasional “hey, emergency, quick question?” No.

I’m talking 11:45 PM Slack pings followed by actual phone calls, then follow-up Zoom meetings the next morning with, “Just wanted to make sure you saw my message.” Everything “urgent,” everything “time-sensitive,” everything “we’re all a team here.”

I tried to brush it off: new job, new culture. But then they asked me to “start clocking in” during certain hours because “the team needs consistency.” Which... what?? I signed for a remote flexible marketing position, not a half-corporate, half-factory hybrid Frankenstein of a job. So I said I wasn’t comfortable with that, and I’d prefer to stick to the agreed schedule.