I Thought I Found My Dream Job—Then I Got Into Legal Trouble
Here’s an email we received from Donna, our reader:
Hi Bright Side,
So, I (29F) thought I finally made it. After years of bouncing between underpaid agency gigs and short-term contracts, I landed what looked like a perfect remote marketing role. Good money for my city (about $68k/year), legit bonuses, flexible schedule, everything shiny and optimistic.
I come from a pretty scrappy background: first in my family to finish college, piecing things together with freelancing since graduation, so this felt like the long-awaited “I can breathe now” moment. Yeah. About that.
The first two weeks were bliss. I got onboarded, everyone was friendly, the workload was normal. Then the late-night calls started. It wasn’t just an occasional “hey, emergency, quick question?” No.
I’m talking 11:45 PM Slack pings followed by actual phone calls, then follow-up Zoom meetings the next morning with, “Just wanted to make sure you saw my message.” Everything “urgent,” everything “time-sensitive,” everything “we’re all a team here.”
I tried to brush it off: new job, new culture. But then they asked me to “start clocking in” during certain hours because “the team needs consistency.” Which... what?? I signed for a remote flexible marketing position, not a half-corporate, half-factory hybrid Frankenstein of a job. So I said I wasn’t comfortable with that, and I’d prefer to stick to the agreed schedule.
So, I sat down with the HR, and they asked me, “Do you still want this job?” I said yes, because, honestly, I do. That’s when they explained that “flexible hours” means I have to answer whenever they call.
Midnight? Early morning? Weekends? Doesn’t matter. “Flexibility” apparently refers to them, not me.
And there’s a hybrid clause. Hidden right there on page 6 of the contract under a block of corporate jargon: they can at any moment require me to clock in at their chosen times “to maintain performance transparency.”
Then HR drops the bomb: If I quit before the first 12 months, I owe the company a “training recovery fee” — $4,750. Yup. Almost five grand. For “training.” Which was basically two Zoom calls and a PDF manual.
And yes, I signed it. I skimmed the contract because I was so desperate for stability and excited that someone finally wanted me.
Now I have two options: Stay in a job where I’m basically on a leash 24/7 OR Quit and go into debt immediately.
And to make things worse, I looked into it and apparently these “training repayment agreements” can get legally messy depending on jurisdiction. Like, I might STILL be on the hook even if I prove they changed the role on me. I feel sick. I feel stupid. I feel trapped.
Has anyone dealt with this before? Can they actually force me to pay? Is there any way out that doesn’t end in bankruptcy or burnout?
Because right now it feels like the company sold me a dream job, then turned the dream into one of those horror escape rooms... except I have to pay them to leave.
— Donna D.
Thanks for sharing your story, Donna! We at Bright Side appreciate you trusting us with such a tangled workplace nightmare.
Your situation really highlights how confusing, and frankly intimidating, modern employment contracts can be. It’s a tough mix of HR pressure, opaque clauses, and the fear of financial consequences. Below are some steps that can help you navigate this without setting off a financial landmine.
1. Request the Contract in Writing and Highlight the Exact Clauses.
Ask HR for a written clarification of the “flexible hours,” “hybrid role,” and “training recovery fee” clauses. Having their interpretation documented protects you if they’re stretching the terms beyond what the contract actually says. Courts often rely heavily on written communication, not verbal pressure.
2. Check Local Labor Laws on Training Repayment Agreements (TRAs).
Many countries, and several U.S. states, restrict TRAs unless the training provides transferable, third-party certification. If the “training” was just internal onboarding, it may not qualify. In several jurisdictions, employers cannot demand repayment if the role meaningfully changed from what was advertised.
3. Document Every Instance of After-Hours Demands.
Write down dates, times, and context of late-night calls, plus any pressured conversations. If the company is imposing substantial changes to your working conditions, that can legally be considered a constructive role change, making the original penalty clause unenforceable. Your documentation becomes evidence.
4. Consult an Employment Lawyer for a Quick Review.
Even a 30-minute consultation can save you thousands. Lawyers can spot unenforceable clauses immediately, draft a strategic resignation email, or even send a letter that scares an employer off from trying to collect. Many offer flat-rate contract reviews — far cheaper than a $4,750 repayment.
