My Best Friend Cheated on Husband of 15 Years, Ruined His Life and Bragged About It, I Taught Her a Cruel Lesson

Kelly, 34, penned a very emotional letter to our editorial.

Kelly shared her story. She wrote, “Hi Bright Side, I need to get something off my chest, and honestly, I could really use some advice. My name is Kelly, and I recently found myself in a situation so messed up that I just had to share it. When I told my story to my colleagues and family, their reactions were all over the place—shock, anger, disbelief—so I figured, why not see what the rest of the world thinks?” “So, here it goes. I (34F) have had a best friend, Kayla (33F), for 20 years. We’ve been through everything together—teenage heartbreaks, bad hair decisions, late-night vent sessions. She’s not just my best friend; she’s like the sister I never had. Or at least, that’s what I thought...” “Kayla is married to Mark (35), and let me tell you, this man is the definition of a perfect husband. He’s loving, attentive, and has treated Kayla like an absolute queen for their entire marriage. He spoils her, supports her, and is hands-down an amazing dad to their two sons. Honestly, if I ever had to describe husband goals, Mark would be at the top of the list.” “Their 15-year marriage should have been rock solid. But nope—Kayla went and messed it all up with what I can only describe as a petty betrayal. And now, I’m stuck in the middle of this mess, trying to figure out if I did a right thing when I interfered.”

Kayla betrayed her husband, but this was just the tip of the iceberg.

Kelly wrote, “So, my best friend cheated on her husband with one of his friends. Recently, she messaged me and other people to say she had taken his keys and told him to get out, as she couldn’t stand him being so miserable.” “But the most disgusting thing was that she forced her betrayed husband to still come to one of their son’s birthday celebration. After everything she did to Mark—betraying him, kicking him out of their home—Kayla had the audacity to demand that he still show up for their son’s birthday party. And where did she decide to throw this little celebration? Yep, right in the same house she had kicked him out of.” “But here’s the real kicker—she invited her lover to the party too. And not just any random guy... her new fling was none other than Mark’s ex-friend. Talk about a double betrayal. And then, to make things even more twisted, she guilt-tripped Mark into coming, saying that if he didn’t show up, he’d be hurting their youngest son’s feelings.” “So let’s recap: she cheats, throws him out of his own home, replaces him with his ex-friend, and then forces him to sit through the ultimate humiliation for the sake of the kids. If that’s not next-level manipulation, I don’t know what is.”

Kayla didn’t stop at what she had already done to Mark, and all of her friends were involved into the drama.

Kelly shared, “Mark, Kayla and I, we all have some very narrow circle of common friends, and we have a group chat, where everyone’s included. And Kayla wrote to us all and insisted that we must all blank him from our lives. We were all shook by her attitude—like, seriously? She’s the one who shattered his heart, and yet she’s acting like he’s the problem? But hey, it’s not our relationship, so what can we really do?” “Here’s where things get even more messed up—Kayla didn’t just betray Mark; she wanted to erase him. She straight up asked all of us—her friends, people who had known Mark since they first started dating—to cut him off completely. Just pretend he never existed. Like, sorry, but that’s not how this works! You don’t get to nuke your marriage and then expect everyone else to play along like nothing happened.” Kelly added, “After she threw him out, Mark had nowhere to go, so he stayed in hotels for a while. And what did Kayla do? She banned him from seeing their 2 kids because she didn’t think a hotel was a ‘stable home.’ Okay, fair enough... but then, when he did find a place, she still refused, saying he didn’t have enough furniture. As if having a sofa, TV, and actual beds for the kids wasn’t good enough.” “And here’s the real kicker—Kayla straight-up admitted to us that Mark left everything behind for her. The house? Hers. The car? Hers. The furniture, electronics, literally everything he bought? Yep, all hers. Oh, and let’s not forget the $22k in their joint account that she proudly bragged about draining.

And what did Mark do? Instead of fighting back, he just said, ‘No worries, keep it for the kids.’ This man is out here getting destroyed, and he’s still putting his kids first.”

One day, Kelly and other friends had enough.

Kelly shared, “So, recently, Kayla invited all of us out to lunch, acting like she had some big news to share. And oh, she did. She gleefully told us that she had officially served Mark with divorce papers and was planning to go after full spousal maintenance—on top of the voluntary child support he was already paying.

Her exact words? She wanted to make sure he had no chance of getting back on his feet or meeting someone new. She laughed about it like it was some kind of game.” “At this point, we all just kind of... stared at her. You know when someone says something so outrageous that the whole table just falls silent? Yeah, it was that moment. And then, finally, another friend leaned back, looked her dead in the eye, and said, ‘You do realize you sound absolutely insane, right?’

Well, Kayla did not like that. She went from smug to fuming in seconds. The vibe was officially ruined, and after we paid the bill, she stormed off like a scene straight out of a soap opera. But she wasn’t done yet.” “A few days later, she called me personally, insisting that, as her best friend, I owed her a meeting so she could vent. And that’s when I decided to hit her where it hurts. I told her, ‘Sorry, Kayla, I can’t meet you today... or any other day, for that matter—because I’ll be busy with Mark, who I’m dating and madly in love with.’” “Was that true? Nope. Mark and I are just friends. But did I say it to absolutely wreck her? And let me tell you, she lost it when she found out.

Petty? Maybe. Satisfying? Oh, absolutely. Am I a bad person to have lied to my ex best friend about my relationship with Mark?”