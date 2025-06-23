11 Signs That Prove Your Pet Is Head Over Heels in Love With You

Sometimes cats start with gentle licking and then move on to gentle nibbling. This behavior is often observed in moments of affection, when the cat is relaxed and feels safe. These “love bites” are nothing more than a way of communicating their desires. To understand their meaning, it is important to consider not only the bite itself, but also the pet’s body language. For example, this is how a cat can gently hint that it’s time to end the caresses or vice versa, that it wants a little more attention.

There is also a difference between a full-fledged cat bite and a gentle nibble. The latter is one of the ways cats strengthen social bonds with other cats. It’s how your fluffy friend “cares” for you and shows you’re part of its family.

Although the cat sees you and your hand as potential prey, it knows very well that you are its favorite person. That’s why it tries not to hurt you too much.