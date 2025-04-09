“Looks Like Lisa Bonet,” Jason Momoa Stuns With New Girlfriend on Red Carpet—Fans Say the Same Thing

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona’s romance is still fairly new in the public eye, but it has a long lead-up. The two first met in 2021 while filming the action thriller Sweet Girl. At the time, Momoa was still married to Lisa Bonet, his longtime partner and the mother of his two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. The couple announced their separation in early 2022 after nearly two decades together.

It wasn’t until 2024 that things turned romantic between Momoa and Arjona. He confirmed the relationship in May 2024 by posting sweet photos of them together on Instagram, and they made their red carpet debut on Valentine’s Day at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City.