“Looks Like Lisa Bonet,” Jason Momoa Stuns With New Girlfriend on Red Carpet—Fans Say the Same Thing
Jason Momoa is turning heads, and not just because of his handsome looks. The Aquaman star made an appearance at the premiere of his latest movie, walking alongside his mother and new girlfriend! The couple appeared to be oh-so-in-love posing for photos, and fans couldn't help but spot the same thing.
Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona’s romance is still fairly new in the public eye, but it has a long lead-up. The two first met in 2021 while filming the action thriller Sweet Girl. At the time, Momoa was still married to Lisa Bonet, his longtime partner and the mother of his two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. The couple announced their separation in early 2022 after nearly two decades together.
It wasn’t until 2024 that things turned romantic between Momoa and Arjona. He confirmed the relationship in May 2024 by posting sweet photos of them together on Instagram, and they made their red carpet debut on Valentine’s Day at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City.
The 45-year-old actor arrived at Cineworld Leicester Square on Sunday, March 30, for the premiere of A Minecraft Movie joined by his mom, Coni Momoa, and actress Adria Arjona. The trio posed for sweet photos, with Momoa and Arjona embracing the moment as a couple, flaunting their love. They were spotted sharing hugs and Momoa fixing Adria's hair, which left her swooning.
They matched in striking purple outfits—Arjona in a silky lavender dress with frilly sleeves and a plunging neckline, and Momoa in a deep-violet velvet suit. Fans immediately noticed a small but CUTE detail: a lavender scrunchie wrapped around Momoa’s braid, perfectly coordinated with Arjona’s dress.
Still, the scrunchie wasn’t the only thing that caught fans' attention. Many were quick to point out how much Arjona shockingly resembles a younger Lisa Bonet.
From her natural beauty to her boho waves and effortlessly cool style, the comparisons lit up social media. "Younger version of his ex-wife. They really look alike," commented one. "She looks like Lisa Bonet when she was younger," added another.
