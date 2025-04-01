“Looks So Young,” Kris Jenner, 69, Stuns in Dramatic New Haircut—Is Deemed Unrecognizable

Kris’ striking new look immediately drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian, who had sported a similar hairstyle at the 2024 LACMA Gala, where she paired her short bob with Princess Diana’s iconic “Attalah Cross” pendant. The uncanny resemblance had fans doing a double take, with many struggling to tell the two apart.



Fans couldn’t help but comment on Kris’ unrecognizable look, mistaking her for Kim at first glance, with one writing, “For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris😂,” while another added, “I was like: Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realised it was Kris looking more like Kim.” Many also pointed out how youthful Kris looks. “Kris looks so young gorgeous”, commented a fan.