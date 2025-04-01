“Looks So Young,” Kris Jenner, 69, Stuns in Dramatic New Haircut—Is Deemed Unrecognizable
Kris Jenner has been rocking her signature pixie cut for years, making it almost impossible to imagine her with any other hairstyle. But over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch surprised fans with a jaw-dropping transformation that had everyone doing a double take.
Attending a wedding alongside daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris stepped out with a bold new look that instantly sparked buzz across social media. Ditching her short locks, she unveiled a sleek, jet-black bob styled in a wet, side-parted fashion with a distinctive curl over her forehead.
It wasn’t just Kris who embraced the wet-hair aesthetic for the event. Khloé complemented the theme with her own gelled chestnut brown bob, finishing her look with bright red lipstick, a strapless dress, and statement diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Kris kept it monochromatic in a sophisticated black dress with bell sleeves, accessorizing with a silver beaded clutch.
Kris’ striking new look immediately drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian, who had sported a similar hairstyle at the 2024 LACMA Gala, where she paired her short bob with Princess Diana’s iconic “Attalah Cross” pendant. The uncanny resemblance had fans doing a double take, with many struggling to tell the two apart.
Fans couldn’t help but comment on Kris’ unrecognizable look, mistaking her for Kim at first glance, with one writing, “For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris😂,” while another added, “I was like: Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realised it was Kris looking more like Kim.” Many also pointed out how youthful Kris looks. “Kris looks so young gorgeous”, commented a fan.