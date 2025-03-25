John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in New Photos, Fans Spot the Same Thing

Ella is the only daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, whom he married in 1991. Sadly, Kelly passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer. The couple also had two sons, Jett, who tragically passed away at 16 in 2009 due to a seizure, and Benjamin, who is now 14 years old. Just like her famous parents, Ella is making waves in Hollywood and in the fashion scene.