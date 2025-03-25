Yay another talentless nepo baby. Ignore these pathetic people, you sycophants.
John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in New Photos, Fans Spot the Same Thing
John Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, has once again captivated fans with her latest photoshoot, leaving them in awe. The 24-year-old rising star and model shared a series of breathtaking images, and fans couldn’t help but notice something striking about her appearance.
Ella is the only daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, whom he married in 1991. Sadly, Kelly passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer. The couple also had two sons, Jett, who tragically passed away at 16 in 2009 due to a seizure, and Benjamin, who is now 14 years old. Just like her famous parents, Ella is making waves in Hollywood and in the fashion scene.
The aspiring musician and budding model showcased outfits from top fashion houses like Miu Miu, Dior, Versace, and Prada. Keeping her look elegant yet effortless, she wore minimal makeup and styled her hair in a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Ella’s post, sharing their admiration and noticing the same unmissable detail—how much she looks like both John and Kelly. One fan wrote, "A beautiful spitting image of your dad and mom, so proud of you… You fit modeling 100%." Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "Ella Travolta has her mom's Kelly's beauty and her amazing Dad’s John Travolta’s drive."