“Embarrassing,” Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez Divorce and Feelings for Jennifer Garner
Hollywood star Ben Affleck has finally spoken out about his much-publicized split from Jennifer Lopez, putting an end to speculation about what led to their divorce. In a rare and candid interview, the actor addressed the breakup and also shared his thoughts on his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
From rekindled love to a painful split.
Affleck and Lopez, famously known as “Bennifer,” rekindled their romance nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s. Their 2022 wedding was a dream come true for fans, but on August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split marked the end of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile love stories, proving that even the most passionate romances can struggle under the weight of public scrutiny and personal challenges.
Ben opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
Affleck, 52, emphasized that his divorce from Lopez was not due to any dramatic fallout, despite what the rumors might claim. In his own words, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.” His statement suggests that, like many relationships, theirs faced challenges that could not be overcome despite their best efforts.
"The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened'. It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do...
For one thing, you start going, 'Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.' And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable," the actor candidly added.
Ben further clarified why he hesitated to talk about the divorce, “Part of it was, ’Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination”.
However, the actor has nothing but respect for ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and also praises her as she “handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have,” adding, “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers... It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ’Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”
A strong bond with Jennifer Garner.
Amidst his divorce from Lopez, Affleck has continued to praise his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for being an incredible co-parent to their three children. "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great, and we work together well," he shared.
His words reflect the deep mutual respect between the former couple, despite their marriage ending in 2018. They are now happy together as co-parents.
Ben allegedly is open to the idea of getting back with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Recent reports have sparked rumors that Affleck is open to rekindling his romance with Garner. The former couple was seen sharing a lighthearted moment at their son’s paintball birthday party, where they were photographed laughing together. In one snapshot, Affleck had his arm around Garner’s waist, adding to speculation about their close bond.
According to a source, Ben “would love another chance” with Garner and “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right. At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.” However, the timing might not be ideal. The insider added that Affleck “just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce, he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”
John Miller, Garner’s current partner, reportedly does not feel threatened by Affleck but acknowledges their strong bond. According to a source, “he doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time, it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”