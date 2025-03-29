“Embarrassing,” Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez Divorce and Feelings for Jennifer Garner

Recent reports have sparked rumors that Affleck is open to rekindling his romance with Garner. The former couple was seen sharing a lighthearted moment at their son’s paintball birthday party, where they were photographed laughing together. In one snapshot, Affleck had his arm around Garner’s waist, adding to speculation about their close bond.

According to a source, Ben “would love another chance” with Garner and “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right. At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.” However, the timing might not be ideal. The insider added that Affleck “just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce, he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

John Miller, Garner’s current partner, reportedly does not feel threatened by Affleck but acknowledges their strong bond. According to a source, “he doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time, it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”