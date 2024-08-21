The Heartbreaking Reason Why Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s married life has sadly ended after two years. While the news of their divorce has left fans heartbroken, many wonder why things went south for the couple. Sources close to Lopez have revealed what made Jennifer file for divorce.

The couple separated months ago.

Lopez, who is the mother of 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on 20th August 2024. The documents listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. Throughout the summer, Lopez and Affleck, who has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, spent much of their time apart.

Why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

A source has revealed Jennifer “was done waiting.” Despite her efforts to make the relationship work, she felt heartbroken. “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source shared. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Jennifer is ready to move on.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

The divorce news comes two years after their intimate Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. August 20 also marked the second anniversary of their larger ceremony in Georgia. An insider close to Lopez mentioned that she is ready to “move on” from Affleck. “She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the insider said.