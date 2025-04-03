Blake Lively Spotted Working at a Small Donut Shop—One "Gross" Detail Shocks Fans
Blake Lively, best known for her glamorous red carpet appearances and iconic roles on screen, has swapped designer gowns for an apron and gloves. The actress was spotted behind the counter of a small donut shop, and the unexpected sight left customers doing double takes.
On Sunday, March 30, Blake Lively was seen working at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut. “Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car,” Lively shared on her Instagram Stories, adding, “This is what my happy place looks like.”
Lively wasn’t just there for show—she was fully hands-on in the donut-making process. She even teamed up with celebrity chef Hugh Mangum, a winner of Chopped and a BBQ Brawl champion, to create a special treat: a bourbon rhubarb cream cheese donut. Sharing a video of the process, she joked, "Earning my keep filling our concoction together this week."
Her love for baking has been no secret, as she has frequently posted her culinary creations on social media. From holding a perfectly glazed Boston Cream donut—quipping, "I must know what this donut’s skincare routine is"—to showcasing trays of freshly dipped treats, Lively’s enthusiasm was evident.
She even joked about her early morning shift, saying, "I would travel far and wide for these things. And maybe even get up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday to work there."
While starstruck fans posed for photos with Blake, many people online pointed out the same detail.
In all the photos and clips, Blake seems to be missing a hairnet while baking. "No hair net over those donuts or over the mixer? Ew," commented one. "Holding tray full of donuts with mouth wide open and hair down and armpit open, so gross!" added another.
