Blake Lively Spotted Working at a Small Donut Shop—One "Gross" Detail Shocks Fans

Her love for baking has been no secret, as she has frequently posted her culinary creations on social media. From holding a perfectly glazed Boston Cream donut—quipping, "I must know what this donut’s skincare routine is"—to showcasing trays of freshly dipped treats, Lively’s enthusiasm was evident.

She even joked about her early morning shift, saying, "I would travel far and wide for these things. And maybe even get up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday to work there."