“Looks Like His Daughter”, Jason Momoa Shares Photos With New Girlfriend and Creates a Stir

Jason Momoa, the actor known for his role in Aquaman is in a new relationship. The 44-year-old shared affectionate pictures with his new love, a 32-year-old actress. This comes after his marriage with Lisa Bonet, which lasted for 18 years and is yet to be legally dissolved.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet parted ways in 2022.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News , Lumeimages, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s separation was made public in January 2022, and they have two children together, Lola, who is 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, who is 15. They married in 2017. Their divorce proceedings are still underway and are expected to conclude on July 9.

Jason revealed he’s dating another actress.

At a recent Comic Con event in England, Momoa confirmed his relationship status, saying, “I’m very much in a relationship.” He had kept the identity of his new partner private until recently when he posted romantic images with Arjona. They were seen sharing a laugh in a cozy eatery, and another picture showed a close moment with their hair flowing in the wind.

Arjona, recognized for her roles in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and “Andor,” also expressed her affection for Momoa on social media, referring to him as her “mi amor” alongside a photo with heart emojis. She is the daughter of Ricardo Arjona, a well-known Guatemalan-Mexican musician.

Many noticed something odd in Jason’s pics.

Fans have congratulated Momoa on his new romance, but some have pointed out Adria’s striking resemblance to both his ex-wife Lisa and his daughter Lola. “She kinda resembles his ex-wife,” commented a person. “She looks like his daughter.,” added another.



In other celebrity news, Sofía Vergara has also introduced her new partner following a high-profile divorce. Read about it here.